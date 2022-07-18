UrduPoint.com

10 Candidates Forfeit Their Security Deposits With ECP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

10 candidates forfeit their security deposits with ECP

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Ten candidates forfeited their security deposits with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as they failed to get required number of votes during by-election in PP-97 (Faisalabad-I).

According to Form-47, issued by the returning officer of PP-97, there were 255,884 registered votes in PP-97 including 138,463 male votes and 117,421 female votes. However, during by-election, a total of 133,819 votes were cast at 168 polling stations, with a turnout of 52.3%, while 1,482 votes were rejected. The females cast 55,040 votes, whereas males cast 78,779 votes. However, 10 candidates failed to get one fourth (25%) of the total polled votes during the by-election.

Therefore, their security deposits were forfeited as per rules of the Election Commission.

These candidates include Rizwan Liaqat (independent) with 51 votes, Sher Afghan (independent) with 155 votes, Tariq Mehmood (independent) with 1,651 votes, Ali Ahmad (Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan) with 966 votes, Fawad Ahmad Cheema (independent) with 43 votes, Muhammad Asif Aziz (independent) with 10 votes, Muhammad Shoaib Aslam (Pakistan Nazriyati Party) with 229 votes, Muhammad Amir Nawaz (independent) with 154 votes, Naveed Shafee (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) with 7,696 votes and Waseem Akram (independent) with 94 votes, a spokesman for the Election Commission said.

