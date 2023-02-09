10 candidates submit nomination papers for by-polls on NA-38

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 10 nominees of different political parties and independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers for by-elections on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I scheduled to be held on March 16.

According to the initial list, Ali Amin Khan, Ahmed Kundi and Muhammad Shafiq ul Haq Hai have submitted their nomination papers twice while the other aspirants included Faisal Amin Khan, Malik Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Rashid Khan Kundi, Rehan Malik, Zamir Hussain, Dawar Khan Kundi and Muhammad Tanveer, said Returning Officer Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat.

The election commission would scrutinize the nomination papers by February 13 while the appeals against decisions of the returning officer regarding accepting or rejecting the nomination papers could be filed by February 16.

The decision on these appeals would be decided by the Appellate Tribunal till February 20 after which the revised list of candidates would be published on February 21st.

February 22 will be the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidature and then another revised list would be published on the same day and the election symbols would be allotted to the contesting candidates on February 23.

A total of 443235 voters including 237326 males and 205909 females would use their right to vote in the by-polls on NA-38.

No candidate of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) submitted the nomination papers for the by-elections on NA-38 as the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had already announced that his party would not contest by-elections.

It is worth mentioning here that the NA-38 seat was become vacant by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur, who resigned from the national assembly following his party's decision.