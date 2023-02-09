UrduPoint.com

10 Candidates Submit Nomination Papers For By-polls On NA-38

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

10 candidates submit nomination papers for by-polls on NA-38

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 10 nominees of different political parties and independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers for by-elections on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I scheduled to be held on March 16.

According to the initial list, Ali Amin Khan, Ahmed Kundi and Muhammad Shafiq ul Haq Hai have submitted their nomination papers twice while the other aspirants included Faisal Amin Khan, Malik Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Rashid Khan Kundi, Rehan Malik, Zamir Hussain, Dawar Khan Kundi and Muhammad Tanveer, said Returning Officer Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat.

The election commission would scrutinize the nomination papers by February 13 while the appeals against decisions of the returning officer regarding accepting or rejecting the nomination papers could be filed by February 16.

The decision on these appeals would be decided by the Appellate Tribunal till February 20 after which the revised list of candidates would be published on February 21st.

February 22 will be the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidature and then another revised list would be published on the same day and the election symbols would be allotted to the contesting candidates on February 23.

A total of 443235 voters including 237326 males and 205909 females would use their right to vote in the by-polls on NA-38.

No candidate of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) submitted the nomination papers for the by-elections on NA-38 as the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had already announced that his party would not contest by-elections.

It is worth mentioning here that the NA-38 seat was become vacant by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur, who resigned from the national assembly following his party's decision.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Same Rashid Khan February March From Nomination Papers NA-38

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

6 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

1 hour ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.