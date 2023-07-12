10 candidates submit nomination papers for chairman Tehsil Havelian by-election

(@FahadShabbir)

At least ten candidates submitted their nomination papers for the position of Tehsil Chairman Havelian on Wednesday

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :At least ten candidates submitted their nomination papers for the position of Tehsil Chairman Havelian on Wednesday.

Azir Sher Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, Khurshid Azam Khan, Malik Talha Asif, Abdullah Azam Khan, Sardar Shamrez Yousafzai, Sikander Azam Khan, Sardar Shiraz Afzal, Aisha Khan, and Malik Bilal Ahmed filed their nomination papers.

To ensure a fair and transparent election process following the by-election schedule the Returning Officer, Lubna Iqbal will conduct the interviews of candidates on July 15.

Subsequent to the interviews, the Returning Officer will announce the final list of candidates who will proceed to the next phase of the election.

The announcement will undoubtedly generate further anticipation and engage the district's residents, who eagerly await the selection of their future Chairman.