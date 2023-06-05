UrduPoint.com

10 Catch During Police Dragnet

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

10 catch during police dragnet

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have taken 10 suspects into custody during a search and combing operation in the limits of Secretariat Police Station (PS), informed a police spokesman.

The detained suspects have been moved to the police station for further investigation.

He said the police were carrying out search and combing operations in various areas of the Federal Capital following Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan's directions to flush out the anti-social elements and criminals from the district and to maintain law and order.

He said that the search and combing operation at `Bari Imam' in precincts of Secretariat PS was led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) comprising 182 policemen including personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

He said the police have searched 300 houses and nabbed 10 suspects while a total of 175 suspects were held during search operations in various areas of the city.

Police said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the capital. All zonal officers have been directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the police during the search operation as it was being done for their safety.

