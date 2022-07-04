UrduPoint.com

10 Cattle Markets Set Up In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 11:20 AM

LAHORE, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up 10 cattle markets here in four tehsils of Kasur district which would remain open round-the-clock.

According to the spokesperson on Monday,Deputy Commissioner,Kasur,Fiaz Ahmed Mohal along with Additional Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials visited Kasur bypass cattle market and checked the facilities being provided to the customers.

He directed live stock department team to must spray the animals against tick.

The DC said that 10 sale points were set up in the district including four in tehsil Kasur at bypass,Khadian,Raja Jung and Mustafabad ,two at Hala road, PhoolNagar in tehsil Pattoki,three at City road Chunian, Kangan pur, Allabad in tehsil Chunian, and one at Cinema morr,Changa Manga in tehsil Kot Radha Kishan.

"All kinds of facilities including canopy,water for animals,generator,parking,lights etc were provided at each market",he added.

He said veterinary camps were set up in the markets where the live stock department team were examining and vaccinating the sacrificial animals against lumpy skin disease.

