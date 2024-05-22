10 Cattle Markets To Be Established In Lahore : DC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Rafia Haider chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of cattle markets in Lahore for Eid-ul-Adha
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Rafia Haider chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of cattle markets in Lahore for Eid-ul-Adha.
The meeting was attended by all relevant departments’ representatives, including district administration, MCL, police, traffic police, livestock, Cattle Market Management Company, rescue services, and others.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider announced that ten cattle markets will be established in Lahore for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals. Responsibilities for the arrangements in these markets have been assigned to assistant commissioners in each tehsil.
The deputy commissioner instructed the assistant commissioners to visit the proposed sites with relevant departments to ensure basic arrangements in the cattle markets.
The Livestock Department will ensure protective sprays at checkpoints, while the traffic police will complete a plan to maintain smooth traffic flow around the cattle markets. No buying or selling of animals will be allowed outside the designated cattle markets, and any such activity within the city will face regulatory action, she added.
In line with the directives from the Chief Minister Punjab, all possible measures will be taken for the convenience of traders and buyers. A help desk will be established in each cattle market to assist citizens, and the Lahore Waste Management Company has been instructed to maintain cleanliness in all markets, she said and added that these steps aim to facilitate a smooth and organized environment for Eid-ul-Adha preparations and ensure the well-being and convenience of the public during this festive period.
Recent Stories
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project4 minutes ago
-
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case4 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 3010 minutes ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident10 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 3011 minutes ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements9 minutes ago
-
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization23 minutes ago
-
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country23 minutes ago
-
Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi23 minutes ago
-
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family23 minutes ago
-
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK SZH32 minutes ago
-
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister32 minutes ago