10 cattle markets to be set up in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gull Tuesday said that more than 10 cattle markets are being set up at various points in the district for the sale of sacrificial animals.

She said this while presiding over a meeting held in the DC Committee room in connection with Eid-ul-Azha arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabir Hussain Cheema, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu, Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwan ul Haq and other officers concerned; while Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua and AC Pattoki Osama Sharon Niazi attended the meeting through video-link.

The DC directed all the ACs to finalise the establishment of cattle markets and provision of facilities there.

Asia Gull said that provision of basic amenities to the people and traders in the markets should be ensured at all costs.

In addition to proper parking arrangements in the cattle markets, medical and livestock camps should also be set up.

All cattle markets should be sprayed with antiseptic to prevent dengue and Congo virus threats, she added.

She said people's buying and selling of cattle in places other than the allocated points would not be allowed at all adding that strict legal action would be taken against the violators.