10 Child Beggars Taken Into Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

10 child beggars taken into custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted an operation on Friday and took 10 children into protective custody, who were found begging in various areas of the city.

According to the CPWB spokesperson, the detained children were identified as Ramzan, Farooq, Ahmed, Rehmat, Iqbal, Umer Farooq, Allah Rakha,Yousaf, Mehran and Sajawal.

The children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Bahawalpur Chowk and General Bus Stand.

Children were shifted to Child Protection Centre, where they would get necessary support and care. He said the Child Protection Bureau had launched search for parents of the children in order to reunite them with their families.

