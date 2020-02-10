UrduPoint.com
10 Citizens Including Two Children, Women Got Injured Indian Army’s Firing In Kotli

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

10 citizens including two children, women got injured Indian army’s firing in Kotli  

Pakistan Army has given befitting reply to Indian forces as one Indian solider got killed, two majors got injured and several posts have been destroyed in retaliation to Indian forces' violation of Line of Control and firing on civilian population.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) Indian Army has violated Line of Control (LoC) and targeted civilian population in Nikial sector in Azad Jammu & Kashmir once again in 24 hours today afternoon, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said.

According to the ISPR, at least 10 citizens fell injured due to Indian forces firing Dabsa area of Kotli in Azadi Kashmir.

Two women and two children are among those who fell injured in Indian forces’ firing and violation of LoC.

“The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital,” said ISPR.

Pakistan Army retaliated and gave befitting reply to the Indian forces for violating Line of Control in Nikial sector. The reports say that one Indian army soldier died and several posts were destroyed by Pakistan army. Three major also got injured due to Pakistan army’s response, it added.

