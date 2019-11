Ten female students who were on the way to college sustained injuries when a dumper hit their bus near Soligin Awan village on Pindi Bhattian road here on Friday morning

HAFIZABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Ten female students who were on the way to college sustained injuries when a dumper hit their bus near Soligin Awan village on Pindi Bhattian road here on Friday morning.

The Rescue-1122 rushed the ten students including Benish, Laiba, Muqaddas, Aisha and others to the trauma centre where they were provided medical treatment.