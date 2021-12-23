10 commercial units booked for causing smog

Enviornment department has got registered FIRs against ten commercial units for causing enviornmental pollution and smog during a crackdown in last seven days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Enviornment department has got registered FIRs against ten commercial units for causing enviornmental pollution and smog during a crackdown in last seven days.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Dr Arshad Ahmed, the enviornment department under the supervision of Deputy Director Enviornment Dr Zaffar Iqbal launched a crackdown against the commercial units causing smog. The teams got registered FIRs against four factories and six bricks kilns over causing enviornmental pollution during the crackdown.

Deputy Director Enviornment Dr Zaffar Iqbal said in a statement issued here on Thursday that FIRs were registered against commercial units for not installing the machinery to control pollution.

He said that owners of bricks kilns were booked for not converting kilns on latest zigzag technology.

The departmental teams checked 547 commercial vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 450,000 for causing enviornmental pollution during the crackdown.

He said that zero tolerance police against the vehicles and commercial units causing smog would continue as per the directives of Commissioner Multan Division Dr Arshad Ahmed.