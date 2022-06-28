UrduPoint.com

10% Concession Being Given To Residents Paying Outstanding Property Tax Till June 30: RCB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

10% concession being given to residents paying outstanding property tax till June 30: RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is giving 10 percent concession in outstanding property taxes to the residents who are willing to pay them until June 30.

According to RCB spokesman, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices.

He said the authorities concerned had tasked the field staff of the board to expedite the recovery process and submit a daily progress report.

To a question he said that the RCB had finalized arrangements for monsoon season including measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas.

The board had set up a special control room to monitor the possible flood situation.

Special teams had been formed for a quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The spokesman said, the control room would work round the clock and the staff concerned would remain present on duty in the control room.

/395

Related Topics

Flood Rawalpindi Progress June

Recent Stories

PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

53 minutes ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

2 hours ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.