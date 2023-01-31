10 cops from Charsadda among martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :At least ten police officials hailing from Charsadda district were among those martyred in one of the deadliest suicide attacks in Peshawar that ripped through a mosque in Malik Saad Police Lines here the other day.

According to information received from Lady Reading Hospital, 10 brave sons of Charsdda have so far been identified as martyred of the dreadful blast.

These police martyrs from Charsadda were identified as Inspector Dauran Shah, Assistant Sub Inspector Rizwan Ullah, Senior Clerk Wadood Shah, Hawaldars Ashfaq, Noorul Haq, Amjad, constables Shahab Liaquat, Naseem Shah, Khalid Jan and Gul Sharaf.

An atmosphere of bereavement prevailed in Charsadda district on Tuesday as 10 coffins of the sons of the soil were brought to various localities for last rituals and burial.