10 cops suspended after video of illegal house raid goes viral on social media

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal on Monday put ten police officials including a sub inspector under suspension after video of a raid they had conducted on house of a man without adopting legal procedure went viral on social media.

Those suspended included sub inspector Rana Shoukat, ASI Inayatullah Lond, ASI Behram Khan Gorchani, Havaldar Muhammad Akram, and six constables Habibullah, Ramzan, Mazhar Ali, Saeed Ahmad, Shah Nawaz and Ghulam Abbas, the police said.

The police team had raided the house of a person Raees Bodla at Kotla Mughlan on information that a stolen car was present inside the house and its FIR was registered with PS Sadar Jampur under section 381-A of PPC.

Taking notice of the video, the DPO suspended ten police officials and ordered inquiry against them.

The DPO said that black sheep in the department would face action adding that those who hurt image of police department deserve no leniency.