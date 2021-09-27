UrduPoint.com

10 Cops Suspended After Video Of Illegal House Raid Goes Viral On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

10 cops suspended after video of illegal house raid goes viral on social media

DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal on Monday put ten police officials including a sub inspector under suspension after video of a raid they had conducted on house of a man without adopting legal procedure went viral on social media

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal on Monday put ten police officials including a sub inspector under suspension after video of a raid they had conducted on house of a man without adopting legal procedure went viral on social media.

Those suspended included sub inspector Rana Shoukat, ASI Inayatullah Lond, ASI Behram Khan Gorchani, Havaldar Muhammad Akram, and six constables Habibullah, Ramzan, Mazhar Ali, Saeed Ahmad, Shah Nawaz and Ghulam Abbas, the police said.

The police team had raided the house of a person Raees Bodla at Kotla Mughlan on information that a stolen car was present inside the house and its FIR was registered with PS Sadar Jampur under section 381-A of PPC.

Taking notice of the video, the DPO suspended ten police officials and ordered inquiry against them.

The DPO said that black sheep in the department would face action adding that those who hurt image of police department deserve no leniency.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Car Man Rajanpur Jampur FIR

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing me ..

Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing media professionals during Expo ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

17 minutes ago
 Fiji reports 6 more deaths, 161 new COVID-19 cases ..

Fiji reports 6 more deaths, 161 new COVID-19 cases

54 seconds ago
 Balochistan to develop Ecotourism resorts at cost ..

Balochistan to develop Ecotourism resorts at cost of Rs 1069 mln

55 seconds ago
 Higher dairy fat intake can lower cardiovascular r ..

Higher dairy fat intake can lower cardiovascular risk

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.