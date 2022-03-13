UrduPoint.com

10 Corona Patients Admitted In LRH

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2022 | 12:40 PM

10 corona patients admitted in LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The numbers of corona patients were reduced to 10 in Lady Reading Hospital, the biggest hospital of the province, said the Spokesman of the hospital on Sunday.

He said that 400 beds were allocated for corona patients in which only 10 patients were admitted in the hospital.

He said that three corona patients were in ICU and two new patients were admitted in the hospital during the last 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

>