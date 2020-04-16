10 corona patients under treatment in General Hospital Faisalabad

Ten corona patients are under treatment at General Hospital Faisalabad while the test reports of four other patients are still awaited, said Dr Ejaz Akhtar, Medical Superintendent General Hospital while talking to APP here on Thursday

He said that 14 patients of coronavirus were admitted to the hospital and their samples were sent to laboratory for analysis According to lab reports, 10 patients were found positive with coronavirus while the reports of 4 patients have not yet received, he added.

Responding to a question, Dr Ejaz Akhtar said that two patients were in critical condition.

He said that a corona suspect Sohaib Rumi of Faisalabad was on ventilator and died at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.