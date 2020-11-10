UrduPoint.com
10 Criminals , 1750 Grams Charas Seized

10 criminals , 1750 grams Charas seized

Police in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 10 wanted criminals including two drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 10 wanted criminals including two drug peddlers.

According to deatails , in various operations , police seized 1750 grams Charas, five pistols , one Ak - 47 rifle , one short gun, and 170 rounds of cartridges.

District Police Officer, Shahid Ahmed Khan has directed Station House Officers ( SHOs) of all police stations to intensify operations against anti-social elements and purge society of criminals.

He said that protecting lives and properties of citizen was the top priority of police.

