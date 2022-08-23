10 criminals arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested ten accused and recovered liquor as well as weapons from their possession.

Police said that the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and netted 10 accused and 125-liter liquor,4 pistols 30-bore, gun 12-bore and a revolver from them.

They were identified as Javed,Irfan,Asif,Kamran,Akram,Riaz and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.