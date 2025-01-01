Open Menu

10 Criminals Arrested

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

10 criminals arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested some 10 criminal elements, including liquor and drug suppliers and illegal arms owners.

According to a police spokesman, the Chakri Police recovered 520 grams of hashish from accused Sajjad, while the Dhamial Police arrested Akhtar with 5 litres of liquor and Amin with 1 bottle of liquor.

Similarly, the Waris Khan Police held accused Asif with 7 litres of liquor and Shaf Ali with a 30 bore pistol. Likewise, the Sadiqabad Police also recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from accused Shahzeb.

Meanwhile, during search operations four accused namely Shabbir, Asad, Daulat Khan and Nazar Khan were arrested for violation of the Tenancy Act.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

42 minutes ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

3 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

3 hours ago
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

3 hours ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

3 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan