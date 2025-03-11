10 criminals arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession, on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Tarnol, Nilore, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in different criminal activities.

He said police teams arrested 10 accused and recovered 2210 grams heroin, 57 grams ice, one pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens lives and property in the Federal capital emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority./APP-rzr-mkz