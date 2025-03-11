10 Criminals Arrested; Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession, on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Tarnol, Nilore, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in different criminal activities.
He said police teams arrested 10 accused and recovered 2210 grams heroin, 57 grams ice, one pistol along with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens lives and property in the Federal capital emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Senate Chairman rejects statement of Muhammad Khan regarding citizenship controversial7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rakhshan chairs about return of illegally residing foreiners7 minutes ago
-
IHC asks jail admin to get sign of PTI founder on power of attorney7 minutes ago
-
Minister directs timely completion of residential projects7 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Shafqat Shah condemns Jaffar Express attack7 minutes ago
-
10 criminals arrested; drugs & weapons recovered7 minutes ago
-
DC visits various schools of Nawabshah7 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits busted, cash and looted items recovered7 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations in DIKhan7 minutes ago
-
Over 6,400 motorists fined in Islamabad last week7 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Agriculture for achieving early cotton sowing target by March 3117 minutes ago
-
JSMU organises event to celebrate Int'l Women's Day, World Sleep Day17 minutes ago