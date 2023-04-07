Close
10 Criminals Arrested With Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

10 criminals arrested with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown in the district and claimed to have arrested ten criminals .

Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said different Police stations raid and arrested Abdul Aziz,Imran, Ansar, Hamid, Zahid, Zafar, Aurangzaib, Faisal, Shoib and Mohsin besides recoveringof one kg of hashish, three rifles, four pistols and 200 liters of liquor from their possessions.

