10 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Police arrested 10 criminals across the district,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesman,police teams from different police stations raided at various localities and arrested 10 criminals namely as Mumtaz,Riaz,Faizan,Farzand Ali,Abdul Samad,Naeem,Muhammad Abdullah,Taimoor,Tayyab and Abraham.

Police recovered 2kg of Hashish,3 kg of heroin,231 liters of liquor,88 liters of wine,three kalashankoves,nine pistols and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.