10 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Police here on Monday arrested 10 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 drug pushers and recovered 4.

8 Kg hashish and 39 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 4 pistols and one rifle from them. Further investigation was underway, police said.