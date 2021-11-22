UrduPoint.com

10 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Police here on Monday arrested 10 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 drug pushers and recovered 4.

8 Kg hashish and 39 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 4 pistols and one rifle from them. Further investigation was underway, police said.

