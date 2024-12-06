Open Menu

10 Criminals Held; Drugs, Illegal Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons, recovered weapon and drug from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ICT Police Sumbal, Industrial Area, Shams Colony and Khanna police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling.

He said the police team arrested six accused namely Faisal, Abdullah, Hameed, Muhammad Adil, Aftab and Muhammad Irfan and recovered 1,625 gram heroin, 1,735 gram hashish and two pistols from their possession.

Moreover four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

