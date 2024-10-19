10 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 10 criminals who were allegedly involved in different anti-social activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons from different areas of the Federal capital.

The police teams also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

In this regard, the Islamabad Police Ramna, Tarnol, Sihala, Humak and Bhara Kahu police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested six accused.

Meanwhile, the police teams also recovered 1245 gram heroin, 530 gram hashish, 10 liquor bottles and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

DIG Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) while talking to APP said that the protection of the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

The police said that the citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.