10 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 10 criminals who were allegedly involved in different anti-social activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons from different areas of the Federal capital.
The police teams also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
In this regard, the Islamabad Police Ramna, Tarnol, Sihala, Humak and Bhara Kahu police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested six accused.
Meanwhile, the police teams also recovered 1245 gram heroin, 530 gram hashish, 10 liquor bottles and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
DIG Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) while talking to APP said that the protection of the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
The police said that the citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Islamabad orders effective security measures3 minutes ago
-
5th Latif Literature, Music Festival to be held at SAU on Oct 263 minutes ago
-
26th proposed Constitutional Amendment to further strengthen Parliament: Bilawal3 minutes ago
-
PTI's politics of chaos, an attempt to weaken Pakistan's institutions: Abbasi3 minutes ago
-
12 injured in road mishap at Lower Dir3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP terms Karsaz tragedy dark day3 minutes ago
-
CNS visits Netherlands, meets top military leadership3 minutes ago
-
NDMA convenes coordination meeting for Humanitarian Relief Assistance to Gaza, Lebanon13 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,437 injured in Punjab road accidents23 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews new projects, recruitment process33 minutes ago
-
CM seeks sustainable plan for polio eradication33 minutes ago
-
Govt desires to pass constitutional amendment with broad-based consensus: Khawaja Asif43 minutes ago