10 criminals held; valuables and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Capital police during a drive against anti social elements arrested 10 outlaws and recovered stolen valuables from their possessions, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said, following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive campaign had been launched in the city to curb the criminal activities.

Following these directions, Golra police arrested accused Abdullah and recovered four bottles of wine from him.

Shalimar police arrested three accused Sohaib Akhter, Muhammad Bilal and Mati-Ullah and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Sihala police arrested two accused Zubair and Majid Hussain and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Raid Ullah and recovered stole valuable from him.

Further-more Aabpara police arrested three kite sellers as named Anthoni, Haroon Messiah and Somail Messiah and recovered 72 kites and four string from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underwayIGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the police performance and further directed to intensify this crackdown in the whole city.