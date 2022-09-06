UrduPoint.com

10 Criminals Held, Valuables, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

10 criminals held, valuables, weapons recovered

Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested ten criminals and recovered snatched valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested ten criminals and recovered snatched valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, Bhara Kahu police team arrested Kashif Mushtaq and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Ejaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Fakhar Zaib and Ehsan Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols as well as ammunition from their possession.

Koral police team arrested two accused namely Samad and Rawal Abbasi and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Tarnol police team apprehended an accused namely Imran and recovered snatched mobile phone from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders, Aabpara, Kohsar and Secretariat police teams apprehended one proclaimed offender each wanted to police for their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

Germany to Develop Economic Ties With China Based ..

Germany to Develop Economic Ties With China Based on Experience With Russia - Ba ..

59 seconds ago
 Minister chairs 87th PHATA Board meeting

Minister chairs 87th PHATA Board meeting

1 minute ago
 Infectious Diseases Hospital attached with Institu ..

Infectious Diseases Hospital attached with Institute of Public Health

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Education Body discuss establish ..

National Assembly Education Body discuss establishment of nine engineering unive ..

1 minute ago
 Liz Truss becomes new UK PM after audience with qu ..

Liz Truss becomes new UK PM after audience with queen

19 minutes ago
 GOC visits relief camp, distributes financial aid, ..

GOC visits relief camp, distributes financial aid, food items

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.