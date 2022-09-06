10 criminals held, valuables, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested ten criminals and recovered snatched valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, Bhara Kahu police team arrested Kashif Mushtaq and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Ejaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Fakhar Zaib and Ehsan Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols as well as ammunition from their possession.

Koral police team arrested two accused namely Samad and Rawal Abbasi and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Tarnol police team apprehended an accused namely Imran and recovered snatched mobile phone from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders, Aabpara, Kohsar and Secretariat police teams apprehended one proclaimed offender each wanted to police for their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature.