10 criminals held, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 10 criminals and recovered illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 persons and recovered 7 pistols and one rifle from them. The police also held 3 gamblers and recovered Rs.5,500 from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.