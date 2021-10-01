10 Criminals Held, Weapons Seized
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 10 criminals and recovered illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 persons and recovered 7 pistols and one rifle from them. The police also held 3 gamblers and recovered Rs.5,500 from them.
Further investigation was underway, said police.