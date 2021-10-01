UrduPoint.com

10 Criminals Held, Weapons Seized

Police on Friday arrested 10 criminals and recovered illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 persons and recovered 7 pistols and one rifle from them. The police also held 3 gamblers and recovered Rs.5,500 from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

