10 criminals' nabbed; distillery unearthed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them during a crackdown launched across the district.

Police spokesperson said on Saturday that in line with special directives of District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh, various police stations including City, Sadr, Urban, Factory area and Jhal Chakian conducted raids and busted 10 criminals' and recovered 500 bottles of wine, three pistols, four repeaters and number of bullets from them. Police team unearthed a distillery and recovered empty bottles from Jhal Chakian area.