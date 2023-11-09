10 criminals' netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The police netted 10 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that the team recovered 11 pistols, two rifles, three guns, 3.230-kg hashish and 194 litres liquor from them.

The arrested criminals were identified as Aslam, Waheed, Shahid, Kamran, Wahab ,Shakeel,Taimoor,Tahir,Majid and Sufyan.

Further investigation was under way.