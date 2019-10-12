UrduPoint.com
10 Criminals With Contraband In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

10 criminals with contraband in Multan

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 criminals from various parts of the distsrict and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 criminals from various parts of the distsrict and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police conducted raids at various locations and arrested five drug peddlers and seized 53 litre liquor, 70 litre wine, 1.

790 hashish and unearthed a distillery.

Police have also apprehended five persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered four pistols 30-bore and rounds.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

