10 Dacoits Arrested, 7 Motorcycles, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 11:26 PM

10 dacoits arrested, 7 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

The police have claimed to arrest 10 active members of 2 dacoit gangs and recovered 7 looted motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The police have claimed to arrest 10 active members of 2 dacoit gangs and recovered 7 looted motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station Asim Rasheed Mahais on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 5 active members of a gang including ring leader Mudassar Ali alias Billo, Adnan alias Shani, Muhammad Faisal alias Babo, Zeeshan alias Shani and Farhan alias Fana, all residents of Mohallah Usman-e-Ghani.

The police recovered 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sargodha Road police arrested 5 accused of a dacoit gang including Rashid, Ehtisham, etc. along with 2 motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones other items from Akbar Chowk.

All these accused were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, and other cases while further investigation was under progress, he added.

