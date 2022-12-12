UrduPoint.com

10 Dacoits Arrested, 7 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 11:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The police arrested ten outlaws of three dacoit gangs and recovered seven motorcycles,weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that Millat town police team on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting four outlaws of one dacoit gang including ring leader Shahwaiz, Umar, Abdul Aleem and Shehroz whereas their two accomplices Afnan and Hashim managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested two criminals of another dacoit gang including Ehtisham and Shera.

Meanwhile,Sargodha road police arrested four active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Asad Ali, Sohail, Abbas and Shakir Ali.

The teams recovered seven motorcycles, cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

These accused were wanted by police in a number of dacoities, robberies and other cases while further investigation was underway, police added.

