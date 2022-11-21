UrduPoint.com

10 Dacoits Arrested, Motorcycles, Cash, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

10 dacoits arrested, motorcycles, cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Batala Colony police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their 10 active members and recovered 10 motorcycles, cash and illicit weapons from them.

A spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Batala Colony Sub Inspector Siddique Cheema, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 10 gangsters, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police arrested Nabeel gang members including ring leader Nabeel Rasheed of Owais Nagar, Asif Arshad and Abdur Rehman of Katchi Abadi and recovered three motorcycles, three pistols, Rs 391,000 in cash and mobile phones from them.

The police also busted Raza Gang and arrested the ring leader Ali Raza of Umar Garden, his two accomplices -- Husnain Akmal of Makkoana and Abrar Nasir of Katchi Abadi -- and recovered cash, mobile phones, three pistols and three motorcycles worth Rs 336,800 from them.

Similarly, the police also busted Ramzan gang by arresting gang leader Ramzan Gulzar of Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar and his three accomplices -- Ali Haidar of Chak No 225-RB, Abinash Masih of Chak No 224-RB and Allah Ditta of Narwala Road, along with cash, mobile phones, three pistols and four motorcycles worth Rs 469,900 from them.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police teams which arrested the outlaws, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Road Robbery Nasir Abdur Rehman Nabeel From

Recent Stories

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 202 ..

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 2024

28 minutes ago
 Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of ..

Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

43 minutes ago
 PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

1 hour ago
 New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

5 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.