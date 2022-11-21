10 dacoits arrested, motorcycles, cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Batala Colony police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their 10 active members and recovered 10 motorcycles, cash and illicit weapons from them.

A spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Batala Colony Sub Inspector Siddique Cheema, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 10 gangsters, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police arrested Nabeel gang members including ring leader Nabeel Rasheed of Owais Nagar, Asif Arshad and Abdur Rehman of Katchi Abadi and recovered three motorcycles, three pistols, Rs 391,000 in cash and mobile phones from them.

The police also busted Raza Gang and arrested the ring leader Ali Raza of Umar Garden, his two accomplices -- Husnain Akmal of Makkoana and Abrar Nasir of Katchi Abadi -- and recovered cash, mobile phones, three pistols and three motorcycles worth Rs 336,800 from them.

Similarly, the police also busted Ramzan gang by arresting gang leader Ramzan Gulzar of Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar and his three accomplices -- Ali Haidar of Chak No 225-RB, Abinash Masih of Chak No 224-RB and Allah Ditta of Narwala Road, along with cash, mobile phones, three pistols and four motorcycles worth Rs 469,900 from them.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police teams which arrested the outlaws, spokesman added.