10 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:23 PM

10 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 10 alleged dacoits from various parts of Faisalabad and recovered weapons during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 10 alleged dacoits from various parts of Faisalabad and recovered weapons during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Gulberg police arrested one Aziz, along with his three accomplices, from Tanlianwala Road and recovered illicit weapons from them.

People's Colony police arrested two alleged dacoits -- Aftab and Nauman -- from Silk Mills area while Garh police arrested Nadeem and his three accomplices from Sheeraza Chowk and recovered weapons.

The alleged dacoits were wanted to police in a number of cases of robbery, dacoity and theft, etc.

