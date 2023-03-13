10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on Mar 14

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Local Government and other attached departments on Monday decided to launch 'Clean and Green Peshawar' campaign aiming to ensure cleanliness throughout the provincial metropolis.

The decision has been made in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division Mohammad Zubair while Mayor of the city Haji Zubair Ali and representatives of Local Government, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), PESCO, KP Environment Department, PDA, Cantonment board, and Irrigation Department were also present.

While giving the briefing on the campaign, Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad informed the participants that the city has been divided into five zones. He said the campaign would be supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadia Safi who would monitor cleanliness services in all 357 neighborhoods and village councils of the city.

All the members of the local government would take part by supervising the services of WSSP in their respective areas.

The staff of WSSP and Town Municipal Administration would be responsible to dispose of the garbage while the PESCO's team would arrange removal of mess of electricity wires in congested areas of interior city.

Awareness sessions about clean environment would be held in all the schools while Deputy Commissioner would review performance on daily basis in the evening.

Speaking at the meeting, Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said that the 10-day clean and green campaign would be launched on trial basis and upon success it would be practiced on daily basis.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Mohammad Zubair directed all the concerned quarters to utilize their energies for making the initiative as successful.