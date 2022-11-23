UrduPoint.com

10-day Cleanliness, Anti-encroachment Drive Launched

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

10-day cleanliness, anti-encroachment drive launched

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched a 10-day cleanliness and anti-encroachment drive in the city to facilitate people and ensure a healthy environment.

The campaign was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood on the directives of deputy commissioner.

The drive is being carried out by staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) and forest departments besides other relevant departments.

During the campaign all the hand-carts , push-carts will be shifted from road side to a designated site already established for them.

As part of the drive an auto-rickshaw stand has been established, and no three-wheeler will be allowed to park on the roadside.

Similarly, the forest department's staff has started trimming trees to clear the roads. Moreover, bridges, railings and medians are being painted to add to the beauty of the city.

Related Topics

Road SITE All From

Recent Stories

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

3 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

4 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.