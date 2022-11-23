10-day cleanliness, anti-encroachment drive launched

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched a 10-day cleanliness and anti-encroachment drive in the city to facilitate people and ensure a healthy environment.

The campaign was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood on the directives of deputy commissioner.

The drive is being carried out by staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) and forest departments besides other relevant departments.

During the campaign all the hand-carts , push-carts will be shifted from road side to a designated site already established for them.

As part of the drive an auto-rickshaw stand has been established, and no three-wheeler will be allowed to park on the roadside.

Similarly, the forest department's staff has started trimming trees to clear the roads. Moreover, bridges, railings and medians are being painted to add to the beauty of the city.