10-day Emergency Response Training For Jail Inmates, Staff Concluded

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) District Jail Kohat on Tuesday wrapped up a 10-day intensive training program aimed at equipping both inmates and prison staff with vital emergency response skills.

Conducted in collaboration with the Civil Defense Department, the course covered first aid, civil defense protocols, and firefighting techniques through a mix of practical drills and classroom instruction.

Officials said the initiative was designed to strengthen preparedness inside the prison, enabling participants to act swiftly and effectively in crisis situations.

A certificate distribution ceremony marked the conclusion of the program, attended by senior jail and Civil Defense officials.

The jail administration praised the cooperation of the Civil Defense Department, noting that such capacity-building programs not only aid prisoner rehabilitation but also improve overall safety and management standards within the facility.

