10-day Ghilaf-e-Kaaba Exhibition Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:41 PM

10-day Ghilaf-e-Kaaba exhibition starts

The 10-day exhibition of "Ghilaf-e-Kaaba" and Islamic relics started in Centaurus Mall, Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The 10-day exhibition of "Ghilaf-e-Kaaba" and Islamic relics started in Centaurus Mall, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony inaugurated the annual exhibition before opening it to the general public.

The Centaurus administration had also hosted these exhibitions in the past, as an annual event.The exhibition provides a unique opportunity to the people, to see the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba and other holy Islamic relics, while still remaining in Pakistan.

Minister was gifted Aab-e-Zam Zam and dates.

In his brief remarks Noor-ul-Haq thanked the Saudi king for his goodwill gesture to the people of Pakistan.

Exhibition will provide the visitors an opportunity to witness the sacred "Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba".

Such exhibitions provides inner satisfaction to the visitors.

He lauded Chairman Punjab Investment board Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for exhibiting such a large piece of Ghulaf-e-Kaaba for general public.

Qadri said Saudi government has decided to allow only 10,000 to 15,000 persons to perform hajj this year by following standard operating procedures (SOPs). A large number of Pakistanis perform hajj every year. The Ministry will return the dues of Pakistani hujjaj soon.

