10-day 'grand Dera Mela' To Start From March 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

10-day 'grand Dera mela' to start from March 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :With an aim to promote local culture and traditional art and sports, a 10-day 'grand Dera mela' would start from March 20 in Dera Ismail Khan with having variety of attractive activities to amuse citizens.

Sharing details of the festival activities Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said that the unique feature of this mela was holding first ever jeep rally in Dera Ismail Khan along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

He said that it would be held at Sports Stadium of the city with an objective to promote the cultural and traditional values of D.I.Khan and its inhabitants.

Faisal Amin said that the festival was being organized at the national level under the name of 'Dera-jat mela' for create feeling of love and affection in youth for their local culture and tradition besides talent hunting.

He said that the festivals would not only attract the locals and guests from across the country but also boost the soft image of the country through media coverage.

He added this event would promote peace and harmony in the society and encourage youth to involve in healthy activities.

He said cultural dance, tent pegging, horse and cattle show, pet show, wrestling, gymnastics and other local sports would be part of this festival.

He expressed the hope that this mela would attract a large number of people as many famous artists would perform in this show. He added students from schools, colleges and universities would also participate besides lovers of art and craft from various cities including neighboring districts of Bakhar, Mianwali and Tank.

He said that there would be prize distribution ceremony on last day of the festival to distribute shields and awards among winners of various events.

