10-day KVSL tournament to begin from June 06

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 05 (APP):The 10-day Kashmir Volleyball Super League Tournament is being commenced here on Tuesday (June 06), jointly under the auspices of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sports Department, Pakistan Defense Forces and the district administration.

Mirpur Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sardar Abdul Qadir disclosed this while chairing a meeting here Monday, that the inaugural ceremony of the tournament would be held at the Government Pilot High school No.1 Mirpur ground at 4.00 p.m.

Besides the officials of the state sports department, and tehsil administration, the sports-related officials of the defence forces including District Sports Officer Sardar Muhammad Yaseen, District education Officer Ch.

Muhammad Nisaar and Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry attended the meeting that gave the final touches to the arrangements.

Registered volleyball teams from across the district and various other parts of AJK will participate in the tournament to be continued till the 16th of this month.

Addressing the meeting, AC Sardar Abdul Qadir said that the holding of the tournament was aimed at promoting the volleyball game but also to encourage healthy activities through sports among the youth.

He invited the masses including the volleyball fans to ensure their maximum presence watching the matches of the tournament for encouraging and promoting the volleyball game in the region.