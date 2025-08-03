Open Menu

10-day Plant For Pakistan Campaign Launched In KP; Nearly One Million Saplings To Be Planted

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM

10-day Plant for Pakistan campaign launched in KP; nearly one million saplings to be planted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has launched 10-day campaign "Plant for Pakistan" to achieve the plantation target of nearly one million saplings during ongoing monsoon season in the province.

The whopping afforestation campaign will continue till August 14, said spokesman of the KP Forest Department while talking to APP on Sunday.

He said more than 700,000 saplings will be planted by the Forest Department. An additional 250,000 saplings would be distributed among farmers and public.

Malakand forest region has been given a target of 367,000 saplings, northern forest region 475,000 and central south forest region 149,000 saplings.

Moreover, about 184,000 fruit-bearing trees would also be planted to ensure environmental and economic benefits for local communities.

The elected representatives, Deputy Commissioners and other public figures were being invited for gracing the plantation events.

He said Plant for Pakistan is more than a mass plantation drive but a national movement rooted in the urgency of climate resilience in the wake of Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, floods and deforestation.

The spokesman said that sufficient stock was available for the afforestation campaign.

He urged farmers and other stakeholders to contact their relevant DFOs offices for plants.

