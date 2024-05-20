10-day Theatre Festival To Start From May 27 At Alhamra
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra has finalized arrangements for its highly anticipated 10-day
Theatre Festival to be held from May 27 to June 6 at the Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall.
This annual feature showcases the finest talents of Pakistan's theatre community and represents
a pinnacle of artistic expression.
The theatre festival boasts an impressive lineup featuring a diverse range of dramas,
including "Ankhiyaan" by Azad Theatre, "Huwa Kuch Yun" by Noratan Theatre, "Rahay Koi Nagma
Ghar Salamat" by Salamat Production, "Mani" by Gift Film and Theatre, "Teesri Dastak" by Ajoka Theatre,
"Railway Station" by Chota Mota Theatre, "Kaho Mujh Se Mohabbat Hai" by Natak Production, "Goongi Juro 2.
0" by Creators Production, "Teri Jaan Ki Qasam" by Dolphin Production, and "Ankhiyaan Waliyo" by Maas Foundation.
In addition to fostering theater's growth, Alhamra actively shapes future artists through a dedicated summer camp focused on fine arts. This immersive programme offers drawing, painting, pottery, theater, calligraphy, sculpture, and more training.
The cultural hub will captivate audiences with a mesmerizing Qawwali night on June 2, featuring the renowned talents of Najmuddin and Saifuddin.
