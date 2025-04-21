Open Menu

10-day Training Course On Developing Climate-smart Agriculture Kicks Off On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM

10-day training course on developing climate-smart agriculture kicks off on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A 10-day regional training course on developing climate-smart agriculture using nuclear and isotopic techniques in Pakistan kicked off here at National Agriculture Research Council (NARC) on Monday.

The course is being arranged by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

The Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad being the premier agriculture research institute of the PAEC is the organiser of the training course.

Chairman PAEC, Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ali Raza said, "I am delighted to be part of the Regional Training Course. As Chairman of the Commission, two subjects are very close to my heart: one is Nuclear Medicine and the other is Agriculture. I am happy to see a distinguished gathering of scientists from around the world attending this training course”.

He continued, “We often talk of climate change since we are among the most affected nations hit by this calamity. But if we don't change our ways, our next generation will bear the brunt of it."

Dr. Ali Raza further said, "Climate change is taking a heavy toll on our crops and their yields. If we fail to adopt modern techniques of agriculture like drip irrigation and don't abolish conventional practices, research shows that our crop yields will go down 50% by 2050 in Pakistan."

He added that seasons are changing and, owing to rising temperatures, we have recently witnessed the worst hailstorm in the capital, causing a lot of damage to vehicles and buildings. Growing trees can mitigate rising temperatures and reduce carbon emissions, he added.

"With support from the IAEA, we are engaged in several Technical Cooperation projects using nuclear techniques. This regional training course marks a milestone."

He also mentioned the contribution of PAEC in the generation of nuclear power, which is endorsed by the IAEA as an effective solution to mitigating climate change.

He shared that, to date, PAEC’s six operational nuclear power plants have supplied 170 billion units to the national grid. Although the total installed capacity of these NPPs is just 7.7%, they have contributed as much as 25% of the total electricity produced by all sources in the energy mix during winters.

Dr. Mohammad Zaman, Section Head on Soil, Water Management and Crop Nutrition Program at the IAEA, Vienna, presented alarming figures, stated that countries would need an 80% to 100% increase in crop production in the wake of climate change. The reason for holding this training in Pakistan is that Pakistan is a success story in the fight against salinity, as it has tackled the issue of saline lands very well.

Dr. Zaman further said, "Unprecedented rise in temperature and water scarcity is the challenge being faced by all countries of the world. Contamination by microplastics, which research shows has penetrated our DNA, is another key issue. All such burning issues and their mitigation are part of the regional training course."

Earlier, Dr. M. Yussouf Saleem, Director NIAB, welcomed the guests and shared with the audience that 45 participants from 21 countries, including Pakistan, will be trained during the 10-day training course. Of them, 36 are foreigners and 9 are from Pakistan whereas two Experts of IAEA have also arrived to deliver lectures.

On this occasion, the Guest of Honour, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), in his address highlighted the performance of PARC and the National Agriculture Research Council (NARC).

At the end, Dr. M. Akhtar, DCS NIAB and Director of the training course, presented the introduction of the activity, which will continue in the capital for a week and then shift to NIAB, Faisalabad, where it will be concluded on May 02.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

2 hours ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

2 hours ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

2 hours ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

3 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

3 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan