10-day Vaccination Campaign Against Measles, Rubella Starts

10-day vaccination campaign against Measles, Rubella starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A 10-days vaccination campaign against Measles and Rubella diseases started here on Friday under which 23,36,000 children aged nine to 15 months would be vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (Retd), Khalid Mahmood inaugurated the campaign that would continue till November 27 in the provincial capital.

As many as 1,509 teams have been constituted for the vaccination drive.

The Deputy Commissioner urged parents to bring their children to nearby hospitals and basic health units if vaccination team would not visit them. He said vaccinationwas the best possible remedy to protect the children.

