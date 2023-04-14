UrduPoint.com

10 Days Deadline Given To Heads Of Police Stations To Tackle Crime

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The heads of police stations in Islamabad have been given a deadline of 10 days to ensure a quality working environment and effective policing measures against crime in their respective areas.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) ordered for strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against criminal elements including absconders, bootleggers and drug pushers. He said that disciplinary action would be initiated against Station House Officers (SHOs) having poor performance.

He also took the notice of misbehavior with a woman in Koral police station area. Following his directions, two officers of the Eagle Squad were booked and arrested.

He said that exceeding authority and inappropriate behaviour with the public will not be tolerated and strict action to taken against those involved in sluggish policing.

