UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Dead, 1006 Injured In 931 Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

10 dead, 1006 injured in 931 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 1006 others injured in 931 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 626 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 380 with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 394 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 196 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 203 persons, placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Gujranwala with 57 accidents and 59 victims.

According to the data, 757 motorbikes, 130 auto-rickshaws, 103 motorcars, 51 vans, 11 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala Top

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan soon to launch realme 7 pro became ..

2 minutes ago

Plastic exports decrease 28.44% in 2 months

5 minutes ago

Virus lockdown reimposed in northern Greek region

7 minutes ago

Third president in a week for troubled weighliftin ..

7 minutes ago

Somalian President Urges US to Keep Troops Presenc ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Says Serious Threat Exists World Can Have No ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.