10 dead, 1006 injured in 931 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were killed and 1006 others injured in 931 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 626 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 380 with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 394 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 196 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 203 persons, placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Gujranwala with 57 accidents and 59 victims.

According to the data, 757 motorbikes, 130 auto-rickshaws, 103 motorcars, 51 vans, 11 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.