10 dead, 1010 injured in 949 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ten people were killed while 1010 injured in 949 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 596, out of 1010 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals while 414 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 382 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 455 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

Statistics showed that 273 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 260 people placing the provincial capital on top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 56 road accidents and 53 victims.

According to the data 753 motorbikes, 163 auto-rickshaws, 102 motorcars, 40 vans, 9 buses, 21 trucksand 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.