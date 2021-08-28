10 dead, 1,036 injured in 979 accidents in Punjab

Ten people were killed and 1,036 injured in 979 road accidents in the province on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Ten people were killed and 1,036 injured in 979 road accidents in the province on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson said 163 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 21 pedestrians, and 88 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 272 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 89 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and third Multan with 64 accidents and 78 victims.

According to data, 840 motorcycles, 128 rickshaws, 91 cars, 17 vans, eight buses,33 trucks and 144 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.