10 Dead, 1,051 Injured In 1,013 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,051 injured in 1,013 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 516 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 108 pedestrians and 424 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 251 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 258 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 75 in Faislabad with 78 victims and Multan 70 with 75 victims.

According to data, 877 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 97 cars, 30 vans, 12 buses,21 trucks and 83 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

